16th March, 2025 - Ashleigh Weerden v Aston Villa

Last season's Fan and Player's Player of the Season enjoyed a successful debut campaign in red and blue, netting seven goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Weerden's best of the campaign came against Aston Villa, in our 3-1 win in March.

Katie Stengel won the ball in midfield, weaved past a few players and released Weerden on the right-wing.

Palace's number 11 cut inside on her favoured left foot and planted the ball in the bottom left corner from outside the box.

Nominated for March’s Barclays WSL Goal of the Month Award, it was another fine goal in Weerden's ever expanding collection.