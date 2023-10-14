The 21-year-old has played a key role in Palace’s impressive start to the season, fulfilling a variety of roles down the right-hand side of the pitch for both club and, with Australia Under-23s, country.

Her adventurous nature as a full-back has already led to goals for both club and nation this season, and Doran has appreciated being part of the expansive football which has seen Palace go unbeaten in their opening five Women’s Championship matches under Laura Kaminski.

They will be looking to extend that record when London City Lionesses come to Sutton on Sunday (15th October, 14:00 BST kick-off, with turnstiles open from 13:00).

“It’s a massive game for us on Sunday,” Doran confirmed. “We've got to put Wednesday [a League Cup loss on penalties to Lewes] behind us and get ready for it.

“London City have got, obviously, a bit of local rivalry, so I know it'll be really good and I think everyone will put the last game behind us and focus.

“With Palace, I think, especially compared to last year, we're scoring a lot more goals and, more importantly, conceding a lot fewer.

“We had our first clean sheet at Blackburn last weekend, so it's a compliment to the defending, but then to go forward and score just as many goals has been really good.”