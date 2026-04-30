Speaking ahead of Palace's huge clash against Portsmouth on Saturday, Potter praised the mentality of her squad.

Goals from Annabel Blanchard and Ashleigh Weerden sealed a vital 2-1 win away at Sunderland on Sunday, confirming Palace's playoff spot at a minimum and also putting automatic promotion firmly within her team's control.

"We always wanted to be in a position to get automatic promotion, although it was never in our hands.

"We knew it may be a possibility if we can continue to do what we were doing, so we've managed to keep our end of the bargain so far.

"I'm really, really proud of the players for that, we're extremely happy that we've definitely secured at least third spot for now.

"There was a little celebration of that in the changing room [at the end of the Sunderland game], which is a huge thing, considering where we came from earlier in the season," Potter said.