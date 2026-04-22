After a difficult start to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season, Potter's side have really hit their stride.

The recent win over Ipswich extended Palace's unbeaten streak to five games, and made it 11 wins out of the last 13 games in the league.

This red hot form has seen the Eagles climb to third, with automatic promotion still a possibility with two games to go.

Speaking on the turnaround in fortunes, she said: "I feel like we've been hitting our stride for a while.

"If you go beyond the wins, there's a loss and a draw in there and that record's unbelievable considering the start to the season that we had.

"I think we could look back and say: 'if it wasn't for the start to the season that we did have, we'd be in a very different position again.'

"But, we're in a building process."