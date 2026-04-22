Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter gave her thoughts on the season so far, ahead of Sunday's crucial clash away at Sunderland.
After a difficult start to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season, Potter's side have really hit their stride.
The recent win over Ipswich extended Palace's unbeaten streak to five games, and made it 11 wins out of the last 13 games in the league.
This red hot form has seen the Eagles climb to third, with automatic promotion still a possibility with two games to go.
Speaking on the turnaround in fortunes, she said: "I feel like we've been hitting our stride for a while.
"If you go beyond the wins, there's a loss and a draw in there and that record's unbelievable considering the start to the season that we had.
"I think we could look back and say: 'if it wasn't for the start to the season that we did have, we'd be in a very different position again.'
"But, we're in a building process."
She opened up on the challenge of turning a relegated team into one that can immediatedly challenge for promotion.
"We know how difficult it is when a team's got relegated and there's been a lot of change in the squad.
"So, it took a while for us to get going but we've really hit our stride now. We've been like that for a while," Potter said.
It was the trip to Ipswich Town on the 16th November last year that changed everything.
Potter said: "It happened before Christmas. I think the December that we had was a real key turning point.
"Actually, the Ipswich game when we played them the first time was a key turning point for us and we've gone on a really good run since then.
"You want to keep that run going, you want to stay there. There's two games to go - so, we need to make sure that we're staying in it, staying in the fight and we'll see what happens from there."
Her side return to WSL2 action on Sunday, 26th April with a trip to Sunderland.
Following that will be the final game of the regular season - Portsmouth at home on Saturday, 2nd May.
Kicking off at 15:00 at the VBS Community Stadium, tickets are available via the button below!