Summary:
Swaby gets her first start of the year, whilst Nolan drops out due to injury.
- 7: Blanchard tests the goalkeeper with a dipping shot from outside the box
- 9: GOAL - Everett nods home from Howat's clipped cross
- 17: Brilliant work from Napier sees Weerden released on the left-wing but Batty is there to claim her cross
- 34: Weerden's effort slams into the side netting after another flowing Palace move
- 38: Napier prevents a certain Forest goal on the line
- 43: Blanchard's effort is just over the bar
- HT: Palace 1 - 0 Forest
- 59: Yañez saves well from Kiernan's effort in the box
- 61: Weerden tries her luck from a free-kick, but it's just wide
- 77: Instinctive save from Yañez keeps it at 1-0
- 82: Larkin sees her shot blocked
- 90+8: A stunning set of saves and blocks prevent Forest from scoring
- FT: Palace 1- 0 Forest