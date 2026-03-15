Jo Potter's side made it three league wins in a row, as an early header from Aimee Everett proved to be the difference.

It was a fast start from the Eagles, and Palace took the lead with just nine minutes played.

Kirsty Howat received a short corner from Ashleigh Weerden, and floated an inviting cross into the box.

The skipper was there to meet it, powering a header beyond Emily Batty and into the bottom corner.

It was her first goal for Palace since the 2023/24 season, and the delight was written across her face.