Speaking to the Barclays Women’s Championship Show, Percival – who has over 160 caps for her country, and is the only New Zealander to have played in a UEFA Champions League final and FA Cup final – has been impressed with her first three months on loan in south London from Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace are heading into a Championship run-in where, with five games left, they sit second; just four points separate the top five teams in the league.

The Eagles host Watford at Selhurst Park on Sunday (24th March, 14:00 GMT) – and with a record number of tickets already sold, your backing will be more important than ever in SE25.

“I think since walking in, on day one, I’ve just tried to get my smile back again, being out on the pitch,” Percival said.

“The girls and the staff have helped with that massively, making the transition as easy as possible, and ever since walking in there the first day, I’ve just had a smile on my face.

“It’s a great environment to be in and they’ve really got a set-up where they know where they want to head. They are building the right blocks to get there, but they’re also not thinking and looking too far ahead. It’s been a really good transition and it’s been easy for me to step into a brand-new team.

“Obviously the transition from playing in midfield to being at full-back brings me back to the good old days!

“The team are great, the girls are amazing, and to come in midway through the season, my goal was to come here and help the team. Each week I’ve grown more and more, and it’s been good to slot in and get good minutes and help the team.”