Ahead of today's game, she spoke to Sky Sport's 'Pitch to Pod' about the team's journey this season, a 'dangerous' Portsmouth, and the desire to recreate that title-winning feeling one more time.

Sharpe began by reflecting on a crazy past week, and how the focus is entirely on what they can do at the VBS.

She said: "We were in today and it was really good to get the girls back together.

"We're looking forward to the game, but the games last Sunday were crazy and a lot of good results went our way.

"It wasn't in our hands before and we needed other results to go our way to get that automatic promotion, but we know now that if we win our game, we get automatically promoted."