Molly-Mae Sharpe is determined to recreate that title-winning feeling she had two years at Selhurst Park, as a win against Portsmouth today will guarantee promotion for Crystal Palace Women (kick-off 15:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium).
Ahead of today's game, she spoke to Sky Sport's 'Pitch to Pod' about the team's journey this season, a 'dangerous' Portsmouth, and the desire to recreate that title-winning feeling one more time.
Sharpe began by reflecting on a crazy past week, and how the focus is entirely on what they can do at the VBS.
She said: "We were in today and it was really good to get the girls back together.
"We're looking forward to the game, but the games last Sunday were crazy and a lot of good results went our way.
"It wasn't in our hands before and we needed other results to go our way to get that automatic promotion, but we know now that if we win our game, we get automatically promoted."
She reflected on what has really been a season of two halves for Palace Women.
A stuttering start meant the team found themselves one spot above the drop zone in October, but after some honest discussions on the training pitch - the Eagles really turned it around.
Jo Potter's side have won an incredible 12 of the last 14 games in the league, seeing the team climb to third on the final day with automatic promotion firmly in their control.
Sharpe reflected on this 'crazy' turnaround, and what she thinks was behind it.
"If we're being honest, we were 11th in October. So it's crazy.
"When we were struggling and we lost a lot of really important games, we had some really honest conversations with ourselves and the coaches.
"We spoke about what we were doing well... but we also had some really honest conversations about what we could do better as individuals," Sharpe said.
Portsmouth stand in the way between Palace and automatic promotion.
Last Sunday's defeat to Nottingham Forest confirmed Pompey's relegation to the third-tier, but Sharpe is not underestimating them.
"I think they are probably one of the most dangerous teams, because they've got nothing to lose.
"They have a point to prove that they want to be in this league and that's what they'll try and do next season.
"We're taking nothing for granted just because they're at the bottom. I think it's one of the hardest games we could possibly be playing," she said.
It was one of the best days of my life and it's definitely something that we want to recreate again.—Molly-Mae Sharpe
Palace come into the final day knowing that a win will see them make an immediate return to the topflight.
However, if Palace win and Charlton draw with Birmingham - the Eagles would go up as champions.
Sharpe was one of a few Palace players still with the squad that featured in the 0-0 draw against Sunderland two years ago - a game that confirmed Palace as then-named FA Women's Championship winners.
Reflecting on what it meant to be a champion, she said: "I think there's maybe like six of us that got promoted that year that are still at the club.
"It was one of the best days of my life and it's definitely something that we want to recreate again.
"I think we're just looking forward to the game with excitement and the possibility of going back up is unreal for us."
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