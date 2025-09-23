Sharpe was visibly thrilled with the result, which she believes was exactly what the squad needed after a challenging start to the campaign.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, she said: "I think after the last two results we needed a pick-me-up and that was it.

"We grafted it out, and that was exactly what the girls needed and deserved."

She also praised the impact of the team's new signings, who have quickly integrated into Jo Potter's squad.

Sharpe said: "They all fit in so well and I think you can see they're all playing for the badge, which I think is so important at this club."

On a personal note, Sharpe reflected on making her 99th appearance for the club, a moment that brings her to the brink of a major milestone.

She is set to become the first player in the history of the women's team to reach 100 competitive appearances in the professional era, a feat she holds in high regard.

"It's a privilege to have 99 appearances for this club and honestly I'll be so honoured when I do eventually make the 100.

"I think I'll be the first player to reach 100 as well, it's just a massive privilege for me and it's an honour to represent this club every single week," she said.

With the Women's League Cup clash against London City Lionesses on Wednesday, there is little time for the team to rest. However, the win in Nottingham has given the squad a boost of confidence going into the next match against WSL opposition.

Speaking about the team's outlook, Sharpe said: "I think after today, we'll go into that [London City Lionesses] game with really high hopes. We know that we can play, we've shown that today.

"They are a really good team that have got really, really good players, but I think that we'll be able to show our class and hopefully keep the winning streak going."

