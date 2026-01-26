It was Sharpe's goal on the hour mark that broke the deadlock in South London, with her controlling Ashleigh Weerden's cross and firing beyond the Durham 'keeper.

She then doubled her tally on 76 minutes with another left-footed finish, after the ball fell to her from Abbie Larkin's deflected effort.

Speaking to Palace TV with her interview embedded above, Sharpe said: "The first half didn't go as we planned, but we came out after half-time and gave everything.

"I think it was a good result, so lets move on to the next game, but I'm really, really proud of the girls and the performance."