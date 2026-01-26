After scoring a brace against Durham in the 4-0 home victory yesterday, Molly-Mae Sharpe gave her reaction to Crystal Palace Women's fifth straight league win.
It was Sharpe's goal on the hour mark that broke the deadlock in South London, with her controlling Ashleigh Weerden's cross and firing beyond the Durham 'keeper.
She then doubled her tally on 76 minutes with another left-footed finish, after the ball fell to her from Abbie Larkin's deflected effort.
Speaking to Palace TV with her interview embedded above, Sharpe said: "The first half didn't go as we planned, but we came out after half-time and gave everything.
"I think it was a good result, so lets move on to the next game, but I'm really, really proud of the girls and the performance."
Sharpe bagged her first Palace goal since the 7th December, and reflected on the relief she felt when the ball hit the back of the net.
She said: "Well I haven't scored in such a long time, I just thought it was such a relief to get back on the scoresheet!
"And then with the second goal, Larko set me up really well on my left foot and I just let it hit the back of the net, so yeah, really happy to get two goals," she said.
Palace's record appearance maker was also keen to heap praise on the Palace defence, who kept another clean sheet in the league.
Sharpe said: "The clean sheet was well deserved, the back line and Shae [Yañez] were perfect - they played really well today and put bodies on the line when we needed it.
"Shae made some really good saves as well, and I think that's just so important as well, getting clean sheets as well as scoring a lot, so I am just really happy at the four goals and the clean sheet as well."
The fans always pull us through, I think without them we might not have gone on to win that game.—Molly-Mae Sharpe
The win against Durham marked Palace Women's fifth win in a row in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, and Sharpe spoke about how the team can maintain the streak.
"Momentum, momentum - we had a really good chat when we weren't doing so well, and we knew we had to be better, and I think we're now showing the levels that we can get to," she said.
Finally, Sharpe gave her thanks to the fans, who created a buoyant atmosphere throughout the 90 minutes at the VBS Community Stadium.
She said: "They were really loud in the first half, and they were really vocal with all those near goals and everything.
"The fans always pull us through, I think without them we might not have gone on to win that game.
"We hear them throughout the full game and it really spurs us on to go and do well and score more goals in the end."
Sharpe and the team return to the VBS on Sunday, 8th February where they take on Bristol City in the WSL2.
Tickets are on sale for this fixture, click the button below to get yours now and see if Palace Women can keep the streak going!