Speaking on how the game changed in the latter stages, she said: "I think the momentum just shifted. I think we need to do a better job of keeping in control of the game and that's where us as a set of girls have to learn to do that.

"Keeping a clean sheet is essential at this point. But apart from that, I think we did well to go out and get two goals, but it is disappointing to concede two in the last ten minutes."

The draw extends the team's impressive unbeaten run in the league to four games, but Sharpe was quick to dismiss any complacency and focus on building a winning culture.

She said: "I think we all are confident. We have got a great set of girls, but I just think now we have to have a win mentality and nothing else.

"A draw is not good enough for us now. It never was, but we need to win and go out next week and win. That needs to be the mentality for everyone at the club."

Palace Women are back at home against Sunderland this weekend, kicking off at 12:00 on Sunday, 12th October.

