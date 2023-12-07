The midfielder’s first-ever professional goal was one to remember at Grosvenor Vale, the 18-year-old picking the ball up 25 yards from goal, turning sharply and smashing a brilliant effort in via the underside of the bar.
Shauna Guyatt’s stunning strike at Watford has made it three consecutive Women’s Championship Goal of the Month awards for Crystal Palace players!
The goal was voted November’s best in the division, and marks a third consecutive Goal of the Month trophy, after Annabel Blanchard won September’s award and Araya Dennis took October's.
Also nominated was fellow England U19s international and Palace midfielder Lexi Potter – also at the time with her first professional goal – alongside Charlie Devlin for Birmingham; Anna Grey for Lewes; Jodie Hutton for Sheffield United; and Katie Wilkinson for Southampton.
Crystal Palace Women's next fixture is against Chatham Town at home in the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup this Sunday (10th December, 13:00 GMT kick-off).