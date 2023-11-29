The Eagles will host third-tier Chatham on Sunday 10th December 2023 (kick-off 13:00 GMT) at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, in what promises to be a classic cup tie in south London.

Chatham currently play in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.

Having finished seventh last season, they are currently 11th in the table, but reached the third round with an eye-catching 5-4 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Palace will be looking to go further in the Cup than last season, when they defeated Watford 5-1 in the third round, but fell in the fourth away to Durham.

Click HERE to buy your tickets now.

Please note that home matches in the Adobe Women's FA Cup are not included in 23/24 Women's season tickets.