Tickets for the match are available on the gate at Kingsmeadow.

The Eagles’ first competitive fixture in over three weeks falls against a Chelsea side in between two legs of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, and who suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat in the first instalment in Spain at the weekend.

Palace were only defeated by a solitary Lauren James goal the last time they went to Chelsea – in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, 9th March – and Smerud says they can draw encouragement from the spirit the Eagles showed on that day.

Asked for a squad fitness update in his pre-match press conference, Smerud said: “We had quite a long time since the last game, with the international break, and also this game a bit postponed, so I think we are more than ready to go and have a go at Chelsea, which is a massive challenge, of course, but we had a good experience there playing them the last time – so we are ready to go.

“We had so many injuries from when I came before, so it's difficult to keep count of who's back, but we’re getting more players. Last time we played Chelsea, I think we had 14 or 15 [players available].

“Now we are nearing a full squad, but we'll have to assess a few and then see for tomorrow – but we are getting more players back, yes.”