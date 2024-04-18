The Eagles kick-off at Lewes on Sunday (21st April) afternoon (14:00 BST) knowing that, should the combination of two results go their way, they could win the Women’s Championship title.

Second-placed Sunderland host third-placed Charlton, and kick off at the same time as the Eagles face Lewes at The Dripping Pan.

An excellent display against Birmingham City last weekend, sealed by Elise Hughes on the stroke of half-time, moved Palace ahead of the teams around them: two points ahead of Sunderland, three in front of Charlton, and with a much stronger difference.

Palace therefore go into the final two games knowing that, whatever happens, they are guaranteed to still be in with a chance of winning the title come the final day – a fantastic achievement.

Three points at Lewes on Sunday would take them even closer to the brink of glory – or could even seal it.

How can I follow?

While tickets are on sale via Lewes' website, Sunday's match will be streamed live and for free via the FA Player from 14:00.

That means that, even if you're at Selhurst Park to witness Oliver Glasner's men's team take on West Ham at the same time, you can still watch Laura Kaminski's side's bid for glory, live and free on your smartphone.

How could Palace win the title on Sunday?

Should Sunderland and Charlton draw, and Palace win at Lewes, the Eagles would mathematically win the league title on Sunday afternoon – setting up the potential of a celebratory final game at Selhurst Park.

But winning at Lewes will, by no means, be a simple task.

Sitting 11th in the Championship at present, Sunday's hosts will be fighting to stave off potential relegation on their home turf; they sit three points adrift of Reading and safety, with two games left to play.

While Palace won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November, they were made to fight for it, staving off a late fightback from the visitors to hold onto three points.

The month before, Lewes had battled their way to a 1-1 draw with Palace in the League Cup group-stages, winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

As Kaminski often stresses, Palace will not get too far ahead of themselves – plenty of work is still to be done.