Jo Potter's side can confirm a promotion playoff spot with a win in the North East, with just two games left in the regular Barclays Women's Super League 2 season.

Palace will take on Sunderland at the 49,000 capacity Stadium of Light, for the Black Cats' final home game of the season.

Match Details

Sunderland v Crystal Palace Women

Sunday, 26th April

14:00 BST kick-off

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Stadium of Light

Click here to see what Palace need to do in order to secure a return to the topflight!