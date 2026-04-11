Tickets are available for Crystal Palace Women's penultimate game of the season - an away trip to eighth-place Sunderland.
Jo Potter's side can confirm a promotion playoff spot with a win in the North East, with just two games left in the regular Barclays Women's Super League 2 season.
Palace will take on Sunderland at the 49,000 capacity Stadium of Light, for the Black Cats' final home game of the season.
Match Details
Sunderland v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 26th April
- 14:00 BST kick-off
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Stadium of Light
Click here to see what Palace need to do in order to secure a return to the topflight!
Ticket Details
- Tickets will be fulfilled digitally.
- Crystal Palace supporters are advised to purchase in Block L4.
Pricing:
- Adult - £8
- Over-65 - £6
- Under-22 - £3
- Under-18 - £1
- Under-14 - £1
Click the button below to secure your spot at the Stadium of Light!