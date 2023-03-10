Easily customisable

Presenting the feel of a classy and chic modern bar, the Malcolm Allison Lounge is spread across two levels: a lower bar area, which can double up as a dancefloor; and an upper, open space illuminated by soft lighting, typically used for both formal and informal drinking and dining.

This versatility makes it ideal for parties, a pre-event meeting space, or even a sit-down dinner, with Selhurst’s top-class in-house catering options at your disposal.

Adorned with Palace history

Named after the manager who gave Crystal Palace their red-and-blue colours, as well as their famous nickname ‘The Eagles’, the Malcolm Allison is decorated with imagery of an iconic figure in the history of Selhurst Park and the Football Club.

