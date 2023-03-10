Selhurst Park
Inspired by one of the most influential figures in Crystal Palace's history, the Malcolm Allison Lounge’s unique half-and-half lay-out features stylish leather booths, sleek wooden floors, soft lighting and a large private bar, celebrating the legacy of a modern managerial great.

Key Features

  • Exclusive private bar
  • Built-in buffet
  • Spacious dancefloor
  • Natural daylight
  • Mounted TV displays

Capacities

  • Standing: 150 guests
  • Seated: 80 guests
  • Dinner and Dance: 80 guests
  • Theatre: 150 guests
Easily customisable

Presenting the feel of a classy and chic modern bar, the Malcolm Allison Lounge is spread across two levels: a lower bar area, which can double up as a dancefloor; and an upper, open space illuminated by soft lighting, typically used for both formal and informal drinking and dining.

This versatility makes it ideal for parties, a pre-event meeting space, or even a sit-down dinner, with Selhurst’s top-class in-house catering options at your disposal.

Adorned with Palace history

Named after the manager who gave Crystal Palace their red-and-blue colours, as well as their famous nickname ‘The Eagles’, the Malcolm Allison is decorated with imagery of an iconic figure in the history of Selhurst Park and the Football Club.

Space dimensions

  • Length: 23m x Width: 8.3m
  • Height: 2.45m
  • Total: 189 sqm
