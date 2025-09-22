It was an away day to celebrate last time out, as two first-half goals saw Palace Women claim an important first win of the season at the City Ground.

This Sunday will see the Eagles make the long trip up to the North East to face Durham Women, who currently sit eighth in the WSL2.

Supporters should note that the game kicks off two hours earlier at 12:00 BST on Sunday, rather than the usual 14:00 BST KO time.

Tickets can be purchased directly from Durham's website, click here to secure your spot!

Match Details

Durham Women vs Crystal Palace:

Opponent: Durham Women

Date: Sunday, 28th September

Time: 12:00

Competition: Barclays Women's Super League 2

Venue: Maiden Castle Sports Centre

Ticket Price

Adult: £12.00

Students: £8.00

16 & Under: £6.00

Important Information