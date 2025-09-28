Vanhaevermaet bagged the first goal in the 2-1 win at the City Ground last weekend, a fine volley into the right corner after Forest failed to clear their lines.

Speaking about the mood on the bus back to London, she said: "Everyone was really happy after Sunday's win, it was nice to get rewarded for the things that we have been doing. We had some good spells in the first two games as well, but we didn't manage to get a win there.

"We got a point against Southampton. Of course, we were disappointed to not get away with more in those two games."

For Vanhaevermaet, the victory was a testament to the team's hard work under Jo Potter.

She said: "We are building right now. We have a new manager with a new style of play. Every week I feel we are improving. It looks really good. I think the next few weeks will only get better."