Palace Women closed out September with a win, two draws, and one defeat in their opening four league games, leaving them in 7th place in the WSL2.

Jo Potter's side responded to the 1-0 opening day defeat to Charlton Athletic with a 4-4 thriller against Southampton the following weekend.

A 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest on the 21st September earned Potter her first victory as Palace Manager, before an injury-time equaliser from Elise Hughes rescued a point for the Eagles away to Durham last weekend.

There was also a narrow 2-1 defeat in the Women's League Cup to Women's Super League side London City Lionesses on the 24th September, where Palace were unfortunate to not get a result at Sutton.

The Eagles have proven to be a serious attacking threat, with strong performances across the board and plenty of goals scored in September.

