Five games in four weeks meant that it was a very busy March for the Eagles, who put in some resolute performances despite some unfortunate results.

Palace narrowly lost 1-0 to Liverpool in Leif Smerud's first game as manager, before bowing out of the Adobe Women's FA Cup against Chelsea a week later.

Next up was Aston Villa and Palace managed to secure all three points in Sutton.

It was a fantastic team performance, with goals from Aniek Nouwen, Ashleigh Weerden and Katie Stengel sealing a 3-1 victory.

The packed March schedule then took the Eagles away to Everton, where they lost 3-0 before a home defeat to Arsenal on the 30th March.

