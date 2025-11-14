Jo Potter's Crystal Palace Women are away at the JobServe Community Stadium to face Ipswich Town today (KO: 14:00 GMT). You can watch the game below now!
Palace Women will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United last weekend, as they take on 12th place Ipswich Town.
The Eagles have already beaten the Blues this season, recording a 3-2 win against Ipswich in the Subway Women's League Cup just before the October international break.
A win today could move Palace up to seventh place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (16th November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
What will the match kits be?
Palace will be playing in our Eagle Gold kit, with gold shirt, shorts and socks.
Ipswich will be play in their home kit: a blue shirt, white shorts with blue and white socks.
Palace's goalkeeper will be in all orange, whilst Ipswich's stopper will wear a purple shirt, purple shorts and socks.
Who are the officials?
The referee for Sunday is Amy Fearn.
Her assistants will be Joseph Karram and Alexander Beeley, the fourth official will be Aaron Ford.
The Opposition
Ipswich Town WFC are new to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 for the 2025/26 season, having earned promotion as champions of the FAWNL South Division in the 2024/25 campaign.
The club made a significant step in their development by turning professional in June 2021, with Sophie Peskett signing their first professional women's contract.
Music superstar and lifelong fan Ed Sheeran also has a notable connection to the club, as he holds a 1.4% stake in Ipswich Town.
Factfile
- Manager: Joe Sheehan
- Nickname: The Blues, the Tractor Girls
- Ground: JobServe Community Stadium
- Founded: 1991 (34 years ago)
Match Details
- Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
- Sunday, 16th November (14:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- JobServe Community Stadium