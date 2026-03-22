Crystal Palace Women have travelled to face Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 today, watch live below!
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Sunday, 22nd March at 17:00 GMT at Gateshead International Stadium in Gateshead and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
One of the major WSL2 headlines in the summer was the arrival of Lioness Jordan Nobbs to Newcastle United.
It was seen as a major coup for the Magpies, with the 33-year-old bringing an abundance of title-winning and international experience.
The passionate backing of Newcastle United fans is legendary, and they have repeatedly shattered attendance records in women's football.
Their early milestone saw 28,565 fans support the team in a 2022 FA Cup clash against Burnley.
However, after promotion, their support reached a new height: an astonishing 38,502 supporters attended the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland at St James' Park in March 2025, setting a breathtaking new record for the second tier.
- Manager: Tanya Oxtoby
- Nickname: The Magpies
- Ground: Gateshead International Stadium & St James' Park
- Founded: 1989 (37 years ago)
Match Details
- Newcastle United Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 22nd March (17:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Gateshead International Stadium