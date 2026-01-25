Crystal Palace Women take on Durham at home today, and here is how you can watch the game!
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Sunday, 25th January at 12:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Durham Women's FC holds a unique status in English professional women's football, as they are one of only a handful of clubs in the top two tiers that is not affiliated with a professional men's team.
Since their formation in 2014, Durham have been an ever-present force in the second tier of English women's football, achieving their highest league finish of second place in the 2020-21 season.
Durham Women's FC benefits from a unique partnership with Durham University, granting them access to state-of-the-art training and playing facilities at Maiden Castle.
- Manager: Adam Furness
- Nickname: The Wildcats
- Ground: Maiden Castle
- Founded: 2014 (11 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women v Durham
- Sunday, 25th January
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium