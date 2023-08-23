After recording back-to-back top five finishes, the Eagles launch their push for promotion against Reading on Sunday 27th August (kick-off 14:00 BST).

Laura Kaminski’s side will play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium this season, kick-starting a new era for the club.

And with giant games, face-painting, video game stations, a DJ, and competitions and prizes, there’ll be no place like home come Sunday!

As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25.

Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.