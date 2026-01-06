Kids for a Quid

To celebrate our first home matchday of 2026, our clash against Durham will be our 'Kids Day' - where under-16's can get a ticket for just £1!

This is an opportunity for our younger fans to see their favourite players up close, and create lasting moments with their families.

What to expect from the Fanzone?

The Fanzone opens at 10:30 GMT, 90 minutes before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!

You can look forward to a range of exciting attractions, including:

Player signing session in the Fanzone: Two Crystal Palace Women's players will be in the Fanzone before kick-off for a signing session.

Arts and Crafts station: Show your creative side in Sutton with our popular Arts and Crafts station!

Face-painter: Show your support in style and get your face painted with the Palace colours.

Half-time raffle: Make sure you grab your tickets in the Fanzone to be in with a chance to win some amazing prizes!

And for those looking to grab a bite or a drink, we've got our new food menu and the 'Alcohol in the Bowl' scheme will be in effect, allowing you to enjoy a drink in the stands whilst you watch the match unfold.