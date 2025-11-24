Jo Potter's side defied the odds on Sunday, beating Women's Super League side Leicester City 3-0 away from home, to top Group D on goal difference and progress to the quarter-finals.

This marks only the second time that Palace Women have got to this stage of the competition before, with the Eagles reaching the quarter-finals during the 2020-21 season where they were knocked out by a last-minute Leicester City goal.

Palace are the only team from the second-tier left in the competition, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United now entering the cup for the first time this season.

Where can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women’s Super League TikTok account on Tuesday, 25th November from 18:00 GMT, and will be hosted by TikTok star, podcast host and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here alumni GK Barry and her partner, Portsmouth striker Ella Rutherford.