The 20-year-old Ireland international has been ever-present in Jo Potter's Palace side, starting in every game of the season so far.

She bagged a stunning brace against Southampton on the 14th September, with her first finish capping off a wonderful, flowing move from the Eagles.

Larkin's second was even better though. She dribbled past two Saints defenders, moved the ball onto her favoured right foot, and smashed an effort into the top left corner from outside the box.

The goal was so good, that it was nominated for the Barclays Women's Super League 2 September Goal of the Month.