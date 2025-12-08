She put Palace ahead minutes before the break, as she brought down Aimee Everett's clipped pass and chipped the goalkeeper superbly.

It was her first start since returning from injury, and Sharpe covered every blade of grass in Sutton.

Manager Jo Potter said of her performance: "Molly's got a tireless work-rate that we spoke about before the game. She's come up trumps for us again, she does it time and time again."

There were also goals from Annabel Blanchard and Shanade Hopcroft that helped seal a dominant 3-0 home win for Palace Women.

Sharpe won the vote with 27.2%, with fellow goalscorer Annabel Blanchard taking second place with 19.0%.

Goalkeeper Shae Yañez made a string of stunning stops to deny Birmingham, and she rounded out the top three with 17.4% of the vote.

You can view the results of the poll below!