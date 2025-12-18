Jo Potter's side continued their red hot form, as they scored three at Ashton Gate to claim a priceless win in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

There were three different goalscorers, and dominant performances in midfield and defence.

There could only be one winner though, and you chose Abbie Larkin!

The Ireland international came on as a substitute in the second-half and got the game winner on 74 minutes.

Goalkeeper Shae Yañez picked out Larkin's run in behind with a pinpoint pass, and the winger took a touch and prodded the ball past Fran Bentley and into the bottom corner.

Larkin topped the vote with 25.7%, with midfielder Annabel Blanchard coming in second place with 11.9%.

Fellow goalscorer Kirsty Howat came in third place with 10.1% of the vote.

You can view the results of the poll below!