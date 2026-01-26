It was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the woman when Sharpe scored on 60 minutes.

She brought down Ashleigh Weerden's cross and slammed home the opener with her left foot.

Blanchard would then make it 2-0 just eight minutes later, before Sharpe added another on 76 minutes, again with her left foot.

Abbie Larkin put the icing on the cake in the fourth minute of extra-time to make it 4-0 to Palace at the VBS.

Sharpe was the clear winner of the poll with 46.9% of the vote.

Substitute Larkin made a real impact from the bench, and she came in second place with 18.2%.

Weerden, who bagged two assists on the day, rounded out the top three with 7.7%.

You can view the results of the poll below!