Larkin came on as a substitution at half-time and managed to score Palace's second on the 83rd minute.

Hayley Nolan fed the ball to Larkin in the middle of the park, before the 20-year-old winger went on a mazy run towards the Ipswich goal.

She then took aim from around 25 yards out, and fired the ball in off the post to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Incredibly, she almost repeated this feat in a more spectacular fashion on 90 minutes.

She shot from even further out, but her effort crashed off the top of the crossbar and away to safety.

Her impressive cameo at the JobServe Community Stadium won her the TEN Player of the Match award with 45.1% of the vote.

Fellow goalscorer Ashleigh Weerden came in second place with 19%, whilst Annabel Blanchard rounded out the top three with 8.7%.

