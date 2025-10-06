Sharpe came on as a substitute in the 70th minute and almost immediately put the ball in the back of the net.

Two minutes after coming on, she reacted quickest to a loose ball in the Newcastle box, and side-footed an accurate finish past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 to Palace.

Sharpe's trademark energy and desire were on show throughout her cameo on Sunday, with her proving to be a nuisance to the Newcastle defence time and time again.

She was the clear favourite with 44.3% of the vote, with fellow goalscorer Kirsty Howat coming second with 14.3%.

Justine Vanhaevermaet had another strong performance in Palace colours, and came in third place with 9.3%

View the result of the poll below!