The Ireland international bagged a brace in Sutton, as Palace Women drew 4-4 with Southampton.

Larkin scored Palace Women's first goal of the 2025/26 campaign in the 24th minute, after being put through superbly by Annabel Blanchard.

She instinctively shot first-time, and there was delight at the VBS as the ball nestled in the bottom corner.

It was a quality first goal, but her effort on 58 minutes was truly sublime.

With Palace pushing for an equaliser, she collected the ball from outside the box, weaved her way past a few defenders, and unleashed a super strike into the top left corner of the goal.

Larkin had an exceptional game on the right wing, proving to be a constant threat to the Saints defence.

She claimed top spot with a whopping 47.4%, with Blanchard in second place with 14.3% and Justine Vanhaevermaet in third with 10%.

Check out the full TEN Player of the Match poll results, below!