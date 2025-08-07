You can contribute to the fundraiser for the displays by clicking here.

In April, Fanatics’ semi-final display saw a poignant line from the song Can’t Help Falling In Love – “Take my hand, take my whole life too” – accompanied the striking image of then-seven-year-old Ethan Sadler – a remarkable story in its own right.

The display was produced by the Holmesdale Fanatics, with Palace fans raising over £13,000 to fund it, with contributors including Palace players Dean Henderson and Chris Richards.

The following month, on the biggest day in Palace's history, the pre-Final supporter-led display – produced after fans came together to raise over £45,000 to support it – depicted brothers Nathan and Dominic Wealleans being hoisted aloft by their late father, Mark, at Old Trafford, accompanied by the words "Wembley will shake and it will be beautiful."

Accompanied by historic 3-0 and 1-0 wins respectively, as Palace claimed our first-ever major trophy in front of a sea of red and blue, the latter display would go on to be named Moment of the Season by The Overlap podcast.