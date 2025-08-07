Skip navigation

      You can contribute to the fundraiser for the displays by clicking here.

      In April, Fanatics’ semi-final display saw a poignant line from the song Can’t Help Falling In Love –Take my hand, take my whole life too” – accompanied the striking image of then-seven-year-old Ethan Sadler – a remarkable story in its own right.

      The display was produced by the Holmesdale Fanatics, with Palace fans raising over £13,000 to fund it, with contributors including Palace players Dean Henderson and Chris Richards.

      The following month, on the biggest day in Palace's history, the pre-Final supporter-led display – produced after fans came together to raise over £45,000 to support it – depicted brothers Nathan and Dominic Wealleans being hoisted aloft by their late father, Mark, at Old Trafford, accompanied by the words "Wembley will shake and it will be beautiful."

      Accompanied by historic 3-0 and 1-0 wins respectively, as Palace claimed our first-ever major trophy in front of a sea of red and blue, the latter display would go on to be named Moment of the Season by The Overlap podcast.

      That win also earned Palace a place in this season's FA Community Shield – with the Holmesdale Fanatics organising another pre-game display for Wembley this Sunday (10th August), as well as one ahead of our first home game of the 2025/26 season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 24th August.

      The Fundraiser description reads: "Please donate to mark another historic moment for our club as the Palace take over Wembley once more.

      "The group will then be following this with another display for our first home game of the season, honouring our FA cup victory.

      "The money raised by this group will be used by the Holmesdale Fanatics to fund display materials for the Community Shield against Liverpool and the first home game against Nottingham Forest.

      "Funds will be transferred to group treasurer Stewart Leach, before being used to purchase materials directly from supporters-uk.com."

      Click here to contribute to the Fanatics' fundraiser.

      Related News