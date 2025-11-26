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      If you're travelling to France, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

      Tickets & ID checks

      Tickets are sold out for this fixture.

      All tickets for this fixture are being sent as a PDF, which can be scanned via your mobile device or printed off.

      No passport details are required to enter the stadium. However, ticket and bag checks will be taking place on the night.

      Supporters may be asked at the turnstile by CPFC staff for proof of ID to match the name on the ticket.

      Anyone found to be in possession of someone else’s ticket will still be allowed to enter the stadium; however, the purchaser of the ticket will be blocked from purchasing any further away games for 25/26 season.

      Dedicated sections

      Palace fans have been allocated Block 2 & 4 as a dedicated singing section. Please note that seats in these blocks will be unreserved.

      Block 112 is a dedicated seating only section, with no persistent standing in the front five rows. If supporters are found to be standing at the front of section 112 and are blocking the views of other supporters, they will be asked to move, and if this persists, there may be further repercussions for these supporters.

      Please see a stadium map below (with Palace fans situation in the North-East corner).

      Entering the stadium & stadium regulations

      To reach the stadium, supporters are advised to take tram line C (direct connection between the train station and the stadium) to the ‘Gravière – Stade de la Meinau’ stop, or get off at the ‘Étoile Bourse’ stop (lines A/D/G) and then walk to the stadium via Route du Polygone – Rue de la Gravière – Rue des Vanneaux up to the stadium’s away entrance.

      Alternatively, join the Fan Walk advertised in the section below.

      • Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off (19:00 CEST local time).
      • Entrance H, located in the Northeast of the Stadium, is exclusively reserved for supporters of the visiting team - and is accessible from Rue des Vanneaux.
      • Please note there is no re-admission to the stadium after exiting.
      • To avoid disturbing other spectators, Strasbourg ask that you refrain from smoking in the stands.
      • The list of items prohibited at the Stadium is available here and at the bottom of the stadium regulations here.
      • Prohibited pyrotechnic devices include: sparklers, flares and candles, Bengal lights, firecrackers, smoke bombs, rockets, and strobe lights.
      • Supporters are able to take backpacks into the stadium. Any larger items – or other items prohibited on the premises (motorcycle helmet, perfume, deodorant, etc.) – should be deposited in Racing's luggage storage service.
      • This free service is available at each stadium entrance as soon as the gates open. After the match, you have up to 30 minutes to collect your checked items from the entrance used.

      Where to go on matchday…

      On matchday, Palace supporters are planning to meet at Place du Marché-Gayot in the city centre, where there are three bars, plus a number of other restaurants, due to open by lunchtime.

      There will also be a guided Fan Walk to the stadium – which is estimated to take between 30-40 minutes – if you would like to join, this will take place at 18:30 CET (local time), ahead of the 21:00 kick-off time. Supporters attending should gather at the juncture between Route du Polygone and Avenue Jean Jaurès, at the south-east corner of Parc de l’Étoile. This will feature a police presence.

      Following the match, local police will also conduct a Fan Walk back to the city centre.

      In addition, for fans not attending the game, the following bars and restaurants in the city centre have advised they will be showing the game and will serve away supporters:

      • kitsch'n bar
      • OBrother bar
      • Olmez + Brasserie des Vosges
      • Établissement « the Dubliners + ambassade »
      • The fisherman’s pub
      • Le Meteor Clubhouse
      • Rest l'ITALIANO
      • Le Meteor
      • Hacienda Bernadette
      • Bar Les Berthom
      • Le Tigre
      • CAFE BALE
      • Les Tontons Flambeurs

      Refreshments

      A selection of sandwiches and light snacks (including cookies, popcorn and crisps) are available to purchase inside the visitors' section, as well as soft drinks and alcohol-free beer.

      Please note that French law bans the sale of alcohol in stadiums to the general public.

      How to get to Stade de la Meinau…

      For advice on how to reach Strasbourg, please see our travel recommendations here.

      Once in the city centre, there are plenty of services to take to you Stade de la Meinau via train, tram and bus; find out more here.

      To reach the stadium, supporters are advised to take tram line C (direct connection between the train station and the stadium) to the ‘Gravière – Stade de la Meinau’ stop, or get off at the ‘Étoile Bourse’ stop (lines A/D/G) and then walk to the stadium via Route du Polygone – Rue de la Gravière – Rue des Vanneaux up to the stadium’s away entrance.

      Fans are advised that parking in the surrounding area is limited; Strasbourg recommend the use of ‘park and ride’ facilities in the second map on this page (please note the car parks surrounding the stadium are reserved). "Illegal parking" is subject to fines issued by law enforcement on match days.

      Advice from the British Embassy in Paris

      The official CDO travel advice for travelling to France can be found here.

      Supporters who have lost or had their passports stolen and require an Emergency Travel Document can apply here.

      Anyone requiring consular assistance should call +33 1 44 51 31 00 and follow the options to speak to a consular officer (24/7).

      In case of any queries...

      In case of any queries whilst in France, our Supporter Liaison Officer and Disability Access Officer, Nikki, can be contacted at this dedicated phone number: 07345 703 244.

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