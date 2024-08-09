Allow us to introduce you, however, to the Prockters, around 39 of whom will be in attendance when Crystal Palace face Nantes at Selhurst Park this Sunday.

With some four or five generations of their family journeying to South London from as far as the West Midlands, Somerset and Gloucestershire – among their number nurses, doctors, bankers and architects, to name but a few – theirs will be among an almighty noise emanating from the Holmesdale Road Stand.

That 39 Prockters will be in attendance would be a feat worthy of celebrating itself – but the family’s connection to Crystal Palace runs even deeper.

Some four generations ago, George Prockter Jnr. – born 1862 – moved from the family’s previous home in Brighton to South Norwood, eventually settling on Holmesdale Road around the turn of the 20th century.

With Selhurst Park yet to be built at that stage – the stadium officially opened in 1924 – there began a long association between the Prockters and the Palace.

Among those in attendance on Sunday will be Colin Prockter whose father, Charles, was born on Holmesdale Road in 1905, and attended some of Selhurst Park's first matches.

After spending much of his early life living on roads around the ground, and after a short time away, in 1969, Colin himself would move into a flat on the corner of Holmesdale and Park Road – the same building where graffiti artist Mr Cenz’s iconic, colourful mural now adorns the wall – with their kitchen window overlooking Selhurst Park.

Alas, it was not too long before the construction of the Arthur Wait Stand construction obstructed his spectacular view.