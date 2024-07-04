La Maison Jaune, who finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, are one of France’s most successful clubs, having won eight league titles and produced some of the finest players in the nation’s history, including Claude Makélélé, Marcel Desailly and current national team manager Didier Deschamps.

The Eagles are hoping to hit the ground running after winning six of the last seven games of the 2023/24 season, with an opening Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday, 18th August (14:00 BST).

Prices

Adult: £15

Concessions: £10

U18s: £5

Premium Packages

See the first game at Selhurst Park in 2024/25 in style.

To enquire about Hospitality Packages, click HERE, or see further details below.

Speroni's Restaurant

Speroni’s matchday restaurant is the ideal place to entertain friends, family, colleagues and clients, where you can enjoy first class three course dining and a vibrant atmosphere that builds to a crescendo as kick-off approaches.

With the Speroni’s Restaurant Nantes package you will enjoy:

Private table in Speroni's Restaurant

Superb three course pre-match dining

VIP seating for the match in the Directors’ Box overlooking the halfway line

Half-time pie selection

Post-match cheeseboard

Paid bar service

Complimentary matchday programmes

Price: £119 inclusive of VAT per person; click here to enquire.