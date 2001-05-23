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      11Brennan
      Johnson

      out on loan
      ST
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      Date of Birth
      23.05.0123 May 2001
      Country
      flag Wales
      WLSWales
      Joined Team
      02.01.2602 January 2026
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      Brennan Johnson
      11
      Johnson
      11
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      All time
      Palace career
      16
      Appearances
      2
      Goals