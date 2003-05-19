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      12Christantus
      Uche

      in on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      19.05.0319 May 2003
      Country
      flag Nigeria
      NGNigeria
      Joined Team
      01.09.2501 September 2025
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      Christantus Uche
      12
      Uche
      12
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      All time
      Palace career
      18
      Appearances
      0
      Goals