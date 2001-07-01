Evann Guessand

Born on the French island of Corsica, Guessand is a product of the Nice academy.

After impressive loan spells at Lausanne-Sport and Nantes, he excelled in 2024/25, scoring 12 goals as Nice finished fourth in Ligue 1 and winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

That season saw him predominantly feature on the right wing, scoring 13 goals in 33 starts, but he has also operated in various other positions throughout his career, sometimes playing off the left, but also as the central striker. He also has experience of playing behind the central striker.

His former assistant manager at Nice, the ex-Leicester midfielder Lilian Nalis described Guessand’s style while with the club: “He is capable of pulling something out of the bag to make the difference. If he gets in front of you, it’s difficult for defenders to get him back.”

Standing at 6’2, the forward scored several thumping headed goals for Nice and Nantes, with whom he spent a season on loan in 2022/23. In addition, three of his 13 goals in 2024/25 were headers.

The forward is equally happy to link play by picking up possession in tight areas and can move past opposition defenders to carry the ball up the pitch.

Guessand holds dual citizenship, also an Ivorian international – and he has already represented his country at the highest level, winning 19 senior caps and scoring three goals.

His first appearance came in June 2024 in a World Cup qualifying fixture against Kenya, with the debutant coming on in a left-wing role. In December 2025, he went to his first major tournament with Les Elephants and made a big impact – the Africa Cup of Nations – he came off the bench in Ivory Coast’s third group game with just over 20 minutes to play, his side were trailing Gabon 2-1.

Guessand equalised with just six minutes remaining, with Ivory Coast going on to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory. The winger ultimately helped his nation reach the quarter-finals.