Abbie Larkin

The 18-year-old forward joined Crystal Palace on a permanent transfer from Glasgow City for an undisclosed fee in January 2024, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Larkin was born in Ringsend, a suburb of Dublin, and began her senior footballing career with League of Ireland Women’s Premier League club Shelbourne, scoring on her debut at just 16 years of age in June 2021, and featuring in the 2021 FAI Women’s Cup Final.

An even more successful 2022 followed for Larkin, who won her first two senior international caps in February; scored her first senior international goal against Georgia in June; and subsequently helped Shelbourne to a League and Cup double.

Larkin then moved to Shamrock Rovers, where she scored nine times in 16 appearances; featured in all three of her country’s World Cup finals matches in Australia; and transferred to Glasgow City, where she scored twice.

The technically-gifted forward now moves to south London and links up with fellow Irish internationals Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson, another January arrival, at Palace.