      7Ismaïla
      Sarr

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      25.02.9825 February 1998
      Country
      flag Senegal
      SNSenegal
      Joined Team
      01.08.2401 August 2024
      Ismaïla Sarr
      All time
      Palace career
      13
      Appearances
      1
      Goals

      Awards & Honours

      EFL Goal of the Season
      2022/23, Watford (v West Bromwich Albion)
      Player of the Season
      Watford, 2020/21
      Players' Player of the Season
      Watford, 2020/21
      UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season
      2018/19, Rennes (v Jablonec)