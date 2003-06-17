Chadi Riad

Born to Moroccan parents in Palma de Mallorca, Riad comes from an area which has produced great sportsmen in the past. Paris Saint-Germain striker Marco Asensio, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and five-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo all hail from the capital of the Balearic Islands.

Riad began playing football at local side CD Atletico Rafal, before moving to the youth system of La Liga side Real Mallorca, where players like Samuel Eto’o and Miguel Ángel Nadal made their names.

In 2019, having just turned 16-years-old, Riad signed for Barcelona and joined the legendary La Masia academy system that had produced Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and many more years earlier.

After moving to CE Sabadell for a developmental season on loan, he began to break into Barcelona’s B team, playing regularly in the third tier of Spanish football and attracting admirers for his calmness and ability on the ball.

His progress saw him rewarded with his first-team debut for Barcelona, coming on against Osasuna in November 2022 in a 2-1 win on the road.

Meanwhile, he was a crucial player in Barca B’s run to the play-offs, making 37 appearances across the 2022/23 campaign.

Riad headed south to Seville to join Real Betis, working under Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini, who lifted the title with Manchester City in 2014.

He is also already a full Morocco international, having made his debut against Sierra Leone in January 2024.

Riad travelled to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, and notched his first goal at international level just this week as the Atlas Lions thrashed Congo-Brazzaville 6-0 in World Cup qualifying.

He made his debut in red and blue in August 2024 against West Ham United at Selhurst Park. In his second appearance in the EFL Cup against Norwich, he sustained a knee injury which kept him out for over three months.

Riad returned to action following the injury for the in late Decemeber 2024, featuring for the U21s against Anderlecht before being named in the first-team matchday squad once more against Chelsea.