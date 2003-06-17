Skip navigation

      34Chadi
      Riad

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      17.06.0317 June 2003
      Country
      flag Morocco
      MAMorocco
      Joined Team
      02.07.2402 July 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Chadi Riad
      All time
      Palace career
      3
      Appearances
      0
      Goals