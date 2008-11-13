Donte Martin
A pacy forward who can get in behind defences and find the back of the net.
A pacy forward who can get in behind defences and find the back of the net.
Martin began his football journey later than most, starting at the age of 10. After three years with Carshalton Athletic and a season at Croygas, he moved to Sutton United, where he impressed by scoring twice in a friendly against Palace.
He joined the Academy at U15 level in 2023/24 from the Category Three side and made an immediate impact, notching over 30 goals in his first campaign.
In 24/25, he captained the U16s and maintained his excellent form with 27 goals, earning a step up to the U18s earlier this year. He debuted off the bench against Norwich City, scored in the following match at Aston Villa, and struck again versus West Ham – finishing the season with six appearances and two goals.
Alongside his involvement with the U18s, he also trained with Darren Powell’s U21s on occasion.
This season, he netted a stunning curling strike in Palace’s 8-0 win over Ipswich, receiving an October Goal of the Month nomination. Having only penned his scholarship over the summer, the 17-year-old has already become a near ever-present in Javier Alonso’s Under-18s.
He penned his professional contract in late November.