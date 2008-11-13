Donte Martin

Martin began his football journey later than most, starting at the age of 10. After three years with Carshalton Athletic and a season at Croygas, he moved to Sutton United, where he impressed by scoring twice in a friendly against Palace.

He joined the Academy at U15 level in 2023/24 from the Category Three side and made an immediate impact, notching over 30 goals in his first campaign.

In 24/25, he captained the U16s and maintained his excellent form with 27 goals, earning a step up to the U18s earlier this year. He debuted off the bench against Norwich City, scored in the following match at Aston Villa, and struck again versus West Ham – finishing the season with six appearances and two goals.

Alongside his involvement with the U18s, he also trained with Darren Powell’s U21s on occasion.

This season, he netted a stunning curling strike in Palace’s 8-0 win over Ipswich, receiving an October Goal of the Month nomination. Having only penned his scholarship over the summer, the 17-year-old has already become a near ever-present in Javier Alonso’s Under-18s.

He penned his professional contract in late November.