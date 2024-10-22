To place your match ticket up for re-sale, please follow the below steps:
- Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket.
- Click the ‘Your Account’ icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen; this should have a red dot to signify you have a notification.
- You will then see Manage Tickets; this will display how many tickets you have access to manage.
- Click 'Manage Tickets', and then you will be able to see the games that you can manage tickets for.
- Select the game and then click on the seats you would like to put on the Resale platform.
- Click 'Sell on Ticket Resale'.
- Click 'Review Order'.
- Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click 'Complete Purchase'.
You can withdraw your ticket from Resale by clicking 'Posted on Ticket Resale' and then clicking 'Withdraw'.
Once your ticket has been resold you will receive an email confirmation; you will not then be able to withdraw this ticket or have it returned.
Existing Members or Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets that have been put up for resale through the normal ticket purchase journey.
Please note that once your ticket has been resold you will receive an email confirmation; you will not then be able to withdraw this ticket or have it returned.
- Adding Friends & Family is a quick and easy process:
- Once logged in, click the profile icon in the top right of your screen.
- Then, click VIEW ACCOUNT MENU.
- Click into ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT and select FRIENDS & FAMILY.
- Click ‘ADD MEMBERS’.
- Enter the Client Reference number and Surname of the account you wish to add, and then click ‘SEARCH’.
- Click ‘ADD MEMBER’.
- Your Friends & Family list has now been updated.
- You can choose between two levels of privileges for each account listed under your Friends & Family; you can either:
- Assign digital products (e.g. tickets) to the Friends & Family account, or
- Manage all the digital products in that account on their behalf.
- Please note: if you are requesting to manage another user’s digital products, they will be sent an email requesting permission.
Season Ticket+ holders can transfer their tickets to any supporter with a Client Reference Number if they are listed as 'friends and family' on their ticketing account. You can add supporters to your account within your ‘Personal details’ on your ticketing profile.
Season Ticket+ Holders can also request a Digital Ticket from the Box Office free of charge.