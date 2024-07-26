The former Barcelona defender – who joined the club last month following an impressive season on loan at Real Betis – celebrated his landmark 21st birthday last week.

Riad subsequently started, and impressed, in Palace’s 1-1 pre-season draw against Charlton Athletic in South London. He could do so again when the Eagles face Crawley at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon (12:30 BST) – LIVE on Palace TV+.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles will then head to the United States for matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Maryland and West Ham United in Tampa, with the new Premier League season now just three weeks away.

“I am delighted to be here,” Riad told TampaHoy.com. “My dream as a child has always been to play in the Premier League, which I think is currently one of the best leagues in the world, so when the offer came to me I didn't think twice.

“The biggest difference for me is the climate! But other than that, I feel very comfortable. My teammates have welcomed me very well from the beginning and helped me with everything I needed. The people here are very nice.

“The truth is that it is a pleasure to be here, and I feel very comfortable.”

It is early days for Riad in a Palace shirt, but the defender believes he has already benefitted from working with manager Glasner, saying: “From day one, with a coach of his quality, you learn things.

“He is always on it. He is a very demanding coach who helps you a lot and makes you learn from everything that happens in training, in games, and I am very happy to be under his leadership.”