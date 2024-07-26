The Eagles will continue their pre-season programme against League One opposition in Crawley at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon (12:30 BST kick-off).

With Palace TV+, you'll be able to watch this game LIVE, as well as Palace's matches in the United States against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the Stateside Cup, and our pre-season finale against Nantes at Selhurst Park.

Find out more about Palace TV+ here.

We encourage all Palace TV+ subscribers to please test their accounts in advance of the match by following the instructions below.

Test your subscription

If you believe you have purchased an eligible Palace TV+ pass for pre-season, or should have access through your Palace Membership, please try watching the video below.

Please allow up to 15 minutes after purchase for you to gain access to the video. If you still can’t access it, it could be possible that you are logged in with the wrong email address, so please check this.

If you are a Palace TV+ subscriber or eligible Member logged into the correct account, and you cannot access the video, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk and we will investigate as soon as we are able. Thank you for your support.