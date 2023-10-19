Whether it’s a special birthday, a landmark anniversary – or something else entirely – our range of Premium Experiences are ideal for all occasions.
Our team are happy to accommodate all types of celebration requests, from life’s big bashes to your more intimate social events, creating an exceptional experience for you and all of your guests.
- Celebrate alongside friends and family
- A backdrop of the drama of the Premier League
- A range of packages for groups of up to 20
- Tailor your matchday with our specialised team
- A match ticket, and entertainment starting from three hours before kick-off
- Inclusive fine dining and a range of drinks throughout your day
- The best seats in the house
Many, many thanks for all of your patience and help in creating an unforgettable experience for my husband's 60th. Everyone on your team was so helpful and it was a glorious experience. Our seats could not have been better and I'm pretty sure Roy Hodgson could hear my husband every time he broke into "Glad All Over"!—Barbara Goldstein
Easy links to & from central London
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian goalkeeper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni a legendary figure at the club.
- Impress friends and family with match build-up from Palace legends
- Private tables for groups of up to 12 to celebrate in style
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion on and off the pitch.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other. A first class lounge perfect for entertaining friends and family with Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling reception to kick-off your celebration
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining menu that mirrors our Boardroom offering
Executive Boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch, an Executive Box is perfect for a group of friends and family to celebrate in style.
- Your own exclusive and private environment
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Decorate your box to help celebrate your special occasion
- 10 or 20-person boxes available