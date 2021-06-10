Christmas Experiences

A Premium experience at Crystal Palace F.C. is the ultimate way to spend time with your friends and family, or clients and colleagues this Christmas. Whether you're looking to entertain in the lead up to Christmas, or purchase as a gift for after Christmas, we have a number of fixtures perfect for you.
A Premium experience is the perfect way to entertain clients before Christmas. Enjoy Premier League football alongside the comfort of a Premium lounge, including food and drink.
By booking an Executive Box for the fixture against Southampton, you can use the Box all afternoon, before enjoying your Premium experience in the evening. Host team or client meetings in your fully serviced Executive Box before transitioning with your guests to an evening of incredible dining whilst watching Premier League football. Speak to our team to find out more!
With two home games right after Christmas, give your loved one the gift of Palace, and treat them to a full day of incredible moments at Selhurst Park.
Speroni’s restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canape reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- 10 or 20-person boxes available