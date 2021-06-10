From the kitchen

Executive Chef - Will Britton

Experience the dining of Crystal Palace F.C. Executive Chef Will Britton by enjoying a Premium Matchday during the 21/22 season.

Britton brings a wealth of experience to our kitchens, having worked in AA Rosette and Michelin Star restaurants and hotels in Kent.

A firm believer in sourcing local ingredients, Britton will bring the mantra 'south London and proud' straight to your plate.