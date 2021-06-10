From the kitchen

Experience the dining of Crystal Palace F.C. Executive Chef Will Britton by enjoying a Premium Matchday during the 21/22 season.
Britton brings a wealth of experience to our kitchens, having worked in AA Rosette and Michelin Star restaurants and hotels in Kent.
A firm believer in sourcing local ingredients, Britton will bring the mantra 'south London and proud' straight to your plate.
No matter where I’ve worked I’ve always had a major emphasis on fresh food that is in season and local.Will Britton - Executive Chef
Get a taste of what you can expect in our Premium lounges by downloading a sample menu.
Sample Menus
Please say hello if you see me walking down the corridors, as I will always be happy to stop and talk food or football.Will Britton - Executive Chef
Nothing is more important than making you feel at home in your lounge, whether that be on a match-by-match or seasonal basis. Our staff take great pride in forming connections with the guests in their lounges.
Premium experiences are now on sale for the 2021/22 campaign, allowing you to enjoy first-class service and entertainment all season.
If you have a specific game or celebration in mind for next season, enquire now to speak to our expert team.
Speroni’s restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canape reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
- 10 or 20-person boxes available