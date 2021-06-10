Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
From the kitchen

From the kitchen

020 8768 6011
Executive Chef - Will Britton

Experience the dining of Crystal Palace F.C. Executive Chef Will Britton by enjoying a Premium Matchday during the 21/22 season.

Britton brings a wealth of experience to our kitchens, having worked in AA Rosette and Michelin Star restaurants and hotels in Kent.

A firm believer in sourcing local ingredients, Britton will bring the mantra 'south London and proud' straight to your plate.

No matter where I’ve worked I’ve always had a major emphasis on fresh food that is in season and local.

Will Britton - Executive Chef
3.jpg
A taste of what to expect

Get a taste of what you can expect in our Premium lounges by downloading a sample menu.

Sample Menu

Sample Menus

Please say hello if you see me walking down the corridors, as I will always be happy to stop and talk food or football.

Will Britton - Executive Chef
3.jpg
Personal service

Nothing is more important than making you feel at home in your lounge, whether that be on a match-by-match or seasonal basis. Our staff take great pride in forming connections with the guests in their lounges.

Meet the team

Premium experiences are now on sale for the 2021/22 campaign, allowing you to enjoy first-class service and entertainment all season.

If you have a specific game or celebration in mind for next season, enquire now to speak to our expert team.

  • Image
  • image
01 / 02

Speroni’s restaurant

Image

Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.

  • Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
from£275 +VAT
ENQUIRE NOW
  • image
  • image
  • image
01 / 03

Legends Restaurant

logo

The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.

  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
  • Pre-match entertainment from club legends
from£199 +VAT
ENQUIRE NOW
  • image
  • image
  • image
01 / 03

The 2010 Club

logo

Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.

  • Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canape reception
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
from£300 +VAT
ENQUIRE NOW
  • image
  • image
  • image
01 / 03

Executive boxes

logo

Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.

  • Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
  • Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
  • 10 or 20-person boxes available
from£4,000 +VAT
ENQUIRE NOW